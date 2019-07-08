Barnsley new boy Bambo Diaby keen for taste of English football
Bambo Diaby says the chance to get a taste of English football was the driving force behind his move to Barnsley.
Diaby arrived at the Reds last week when he signing a four-year deal from Belgian side KSC Lokeren.
He was the eighth summer signing and the Senegalese defender is relishing to sample the renowned atmosphere in this country.
“I took this decision because I know that this is the best country for football and Barnsley gave me the opportunity to come here,” he said.
“I made this decision quickly, it is a dream to play in England.
“When you watch the games on television and see the supporters and how close they are with the players, when you’re on the pitch you can hear your supporters and they shout and help you. It’s very nice and in England I think this is fantastic; this was important in my decision to come here.
“The fans are the 12th man and when you see this on television you think: ‘Wow, one day I want to play in England’, and this gives me more motivation for every game.”
Diaby has not had too long to get used to these climes as he was part of the squad that flew out to Nice at the weekend for a training camp.
He is one of nine new faces in the Reds squad as new acquaintances are made.