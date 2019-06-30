Barnsley: Mike Bahre due 'finder's fee' after Samuel Radlinger capture
Barnsley may have to pay Mike Bahre a bonus after he persuaded Samuel Radlinger to join the club.
The goalkeeper joined from Hannover last week, joining up with former boss Daniel Stendel, coach Chris Stern and team-mate Bahre.
Bahre spent last season on loan at Oakwell, a move which was made permanent this summer, and he put in a good work about life in South Yorkshire.
The 26-year-old stopper, who will battle with Brad Collins for the number one shirt, is enjoying his reunion.
Radlinger said: “I’ve worked with Daniel Stendel and Chris Stern before at Hannover so I know them really well, and also Mike (Bähre).
“I made a phone call to Mike before I signed and he just told me I should come here because Barnsley has a lot of good things going on.
“It’s great to meet back up and I’m very excited to be working together with them again.”
Radlinger, whose arrival was announced less than 24 hours after the departure of Adam Davies was confirmed, is impressed with the positive atmosphere at the club.
“There’s positive energy at the club I can feel and when you come out and see the crowds and they’re right behind you cheering you on, it’s an unbelievable feeling,” he added.
“I come here knowing how the gaffer wants to play and I think I fit his philosophy, and together then with our supporters, I’m sure we will have a good time together in Barnsley.”