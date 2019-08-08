Barnsley make late double deadline-day swoop
Barnsley beat the transfer deadline to bring Leeds youngster Clarke Oduor and Austrian striker Patrick Schmidt to the club.
The Reds have paid an undisclosed fee for the 20-year-old Oduor, who is a left-sided player, while Schmidt joins on a four-year deal, with the option of a further year in the club's favour.
They become the 11th and 12th signings of a busy summer for Daniel Stendel's men.
Oduor's arrival further strengthens the relationship with their West Yorkshire rivals, with Aapo Halme and Mallik Wilks already coming down the M1 to Oakwell this summer.
Oduor has made just one appearance for the Leeds first team, but his future is now in South Yorkshire.
“I’m excited for the new challenge and what it’s going to bring,” he said, “It’s great that Barnsley have faith in me and they want me so much and, for me personally, it’s a great boost.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Knowing a few lads here will help me settle into the club a lot easier and help me hit the ground running. I spoke to Wilksy a few times, he gave me a heads up about what it’s like here and everything was all positive.
“I can bring attacking pace down the left, creativity and hopefully a few assists. I’ve played a lot on the left-wing and at left-back, so I’m quite versatile.”
Schmidt's arrival will get fans heading to Google as he comes from Austrian side Admira Wacker.
He said: “I watched some videos of Barnsley from last season and also the game against Fulham, which was very good, I watched the highlights. This is a very good league and I’m happy to be here, and I hope I can help the team to win.”