Barnsley: Mads Anderson confident he can cope with move to English football
Mads Andersen insists his footballing education means he will be able to cope with the demands of English football.
The 21-year-old signed for Barnsley last week on a four-year deal from Danish top-tier side AC Horsens.
He is relatively unknown in this country, apart from within the Reds' thorough scouting network, but his career begin in the youth system and Brondby – one of Denmark's top clubs.
And he believes that will stand him in good stead.
“I played for 10 years in one of the biggest clubs in Denmark, so I had a good footballing school,” he said.
“I left Brondby to get some minutes and make sure I get plenty of games, which was important for me. I am now here, so it means it was good.”
Andersen – a centre-half – met his new team-mates for the first time on Monday as Daniel Stendel's side began pre-season training.
The move to South Yorkshire is a step into the unknown for him, but it will not take him long to get acquainted.
“I have no friends here, but I will make some, no problem,” he said,
“This is a feeling I have never had before, this is a good feeling and I am ready. The atmosphere is so good at the club, everyone I have met so far, they are smiling and happy.”
Monday's session was also the first time fellow new recruits Luke Thomas and Brad Collins met their new team-mates.