Barnsley: Luke Thomas on 'massive' clash with fellow strugglers Stoke City

Luke Thomas

It is the battle of the managerless sides in the Championship as the Potters – the only team below the Reds in the table – visit Oakwell.

Adam Murray's side have not won since the opening day of the season, but will surely have to end that run on Saturday if they are realistic about staying in the division.

They have drawn three of the four games under Murray, all against sides in the top six and Thomas wants them to go one step further against the Potters.

“It’s still early days in the season but it’s a massive game this Saturday,” he said.

“We’re at home so we have that to our advantage and I’m sure that if we keep fighting.

“If we cut out the mistakes, we can pick up three points against Stoke and ensure the fans again leave the stadium feeling positive.”

There is a sense within the Barnsley camp that the luck is not going their way and Thomas is desperate for that to change.

“We need a little bit of luck,” he added. “When you’re down at the bottom it’s harder to get three points as you don’t seem to get that bit of luck.”