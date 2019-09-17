Barnsley: 'A lot more to come' from Jacob Brown
Jacob Brown knows there is still some way for him to go before he gets back to his best.
The winger made his first appearance of the season during Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Leeds at Oakwell.
His return marks the end of a disappointing period for him. He missed the end of last season – including the promotion-winning game at Bristol Rovers through injury and then picked up a fresh problem in one of the first pre-season training sessions.
The 21-year-old spent much of the summer away from the rest of the group, but is happy to be back and looking forward to the future.
“Obviously, it was hard for me at the end of last season getting injured, so I’ve been working hard with the physios and the sports scientists off the pitch to get back out there,” he said.
“To be able to do that in front of the home crowd again was a great feeling.
“I’ve been back in training for a few weeks now with the ball at my feet. I think I’ve still got a lot more to come in the next couple of weeks, but for my first game back, I thought I did alright.”
Meanwhile, Barnsley and Leeds have announced they are “working together'' to assess the crowd trouble which marred Sunday's derby clash at Oakwell.
South Yorkshire Police has also launched an investigation following the arrest of three people on suspicion of public order offences and one for assault.
A club spokesperson said: “Barnsley Football Club and Leeds United Football Club are greatly disappointed by reports of violence at yesterday's game and will be working together to assess the matter.”