Barnsley: Kieffer Moore's departure confirmed as he joins Wigan Athletic
Kieffer Moore is the latest Barnsley promotion hero to turn their back on the club after his move to Wigan Athletic was finalised.
The 26-year-old striker has joined the Latics for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £3million, after he asked to leave the club.
He joins Adam Davies, Liam Lindsay, Ethan Pinnock and Ryan Hedges in exiting the club this summer having played an integral role in League One promotion last term.
A statement from Barnsley read: “Barnsley Football Club can confirm that Kieffer Moore has joined Wigan Athletic.
The striker expressed a desire to leave Oakwell and after receiving a substantial offer, the club have reluctantly accepted.
“We would like to thank Kieffer for his efforts whilst in a Barnsley shirt.”
Moore arrived at Oakwell in January 2018 after the Reds cut his loan spell short at Rotherham to buy him from Ipswich.
He could not score the goals to stave of Championship relegation in 2017-18, but played a full part in bouncing straight back as he scored 19 goals in 35 appearances last term.
That form helped earn him a call-up to the Wales international squad at the end of the season, but it was there where he picked up an injury which curtailed his pre-season with the Reds.
Moore was in attendance at the DW Stadium on Saturday as Wigan beat Cardiff in their Championship opener and will come up against his former club on August 31.