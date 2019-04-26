Barnsley: Kieffer Moore suffering no ill effects from potentially serious head injury

Kieffer Moore insists that he is the same version of himself after his speedy recovery from a head injury.

The Barnsley striker thought his season was over when he suffered a sickening head injury at Gillingham in February.

But he made a miraculous recovery and appeared twice from the bench over the Easter weekend, springing everyone by suprise.

It was a major boost to the Reds, who are hoping to finish the job in their pursuit of automatic promotion, and Moore himself, who looked set to be condemned to the sidelines in a race he had played such a big part in.

The 26-year-old had to come through rigorous testing to prove he was fit enough to take the field, but he passed with flying colours.

And he says he is the same player as the one that fired in 18 goals in 33 appearances, explaining how he felt when he went for his first aerial dual.

He said: “I had to be 100 per cent clear that I knew what I wanted to do and be the same Kieffer as I always am and I just showed no fear and just went for the ball and won the ball.

“The rest is history. I feel very comfortable and exactly the same.

“He (the specialist) just saw what he wanted to see from me in the recovery stage. Obviously I have trained really hard and done a lot. It is one of those things where if he felt it was the right decision, that was the message.”

Having been so key to the club's success before he got injured, the prospect of missing the rest of the season hit him hard.

“Looking back on it, it was very frustrating to watch the team do so well,” he added.

“The recovery stages of any protocol can also be quite tough and it is quite draining doing all the fitness work when you are seeing the lads training.

“But they have all helped me through it, with the physio staff and the management. They have pushed me along and kept me going and sane in a way.

“I cannot thank them enough for pushing me through it. Without them it would have been really hard.

Moore is likely to be on the bench as the Reds play what they hope will be their final home game of the season against Blackpool on Saturday.