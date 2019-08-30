Barnsley: Kieffer Moore reunion unlikely as Reds head to Wigan
Barnsley could be denied a reunion with Kieffer Moore on Saturday as the Wigan Athletic striker is injured.
Moore swapped the Reds for Athletic earlier on this month in a big-money move, but he picked up a calf injury in just his third game for his new club10 days ago.
The 27-year-old is doubtful for the game at the DW Stadium, having missed their game last week but Daniel Stendel's men are well prepared if he does make it.
“We know about his qualities, he scored many goals for us, last season he was a big part of our promotion,” first-team coach Chris Stern said.
“But he moved on, that is part of football and they are circumstances.”
It is a sizeable game for both clubs going into the international break as neither have won since the opening game of the season.
Stern added: “It's important to stop the negative run and start the positive run.
“We expect them to be very strong, especially at home. We demand a very good performance from our lads, especially after Saturday's game.
“We haven't won in four games, it is important.”
Barnsley have full faith in goalkeeper Brad Collins, who will be handed a first league appearance for the club following the injury to Samuel Radlinger.
Collins was a summer signing from Chelsea, having been on loan at Burton last year.
Stern said: “We are lucky to have two very good goalkeepers. We are very confident and Brad is very confident in training.
“We hope he can replace Sammy and play like a normal number one. We are not afraid of anything.”