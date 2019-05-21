Barnsley: Kieffer Moore gets international call

Kieffer Moore

The Barnsley striker has been called up to a Wales training squad in Portugal ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary next month.

There will be some familiar faces in the group as fellow Reds Adam Davies, Ryan Hedges and Ben Williams are also in the group as is Moore's former Rotherham team-mate Will Vaulks.

Moore qualifies for Wales through his maternal grandfather and his call-up is the result of some impressive form over the last two years.

The 26-year-old has scored 36 goals in 80 appearances, helping first the Millers and then Barnsley to League One success.

His record of 19 in 35 games this season, which saw him share the club's golden boot with Cauley Woodrow, would have been ever better had he not missed two months of the campaign with a serious head injury.

He is one of seven first-timers heading to the Algarve and will hope to impress boss Ryan Giggs sufficiently enough to make the squad for the two games on May 29.

Barnsley will also hope that Moore can do some campaigning on their behalf during the week-long stay, which begins on May 22.

The club are currently waiting for answers on contract offers to Davies and Hedges and Moore may well be tasked with persuading them to put pen on paper and stay at the club as they head back into the Championship.

Their promotion from League One was down to a “team effort” says player of the season Ethan Pinnock.

Pinnock's performances earned him a place in the EFL and PFA divisional team of the year and he said: “To achieve success after last season was the goal.

“That was the plan when we came back in pre-season and we’ve really taken the gaffer’s ideas on board and the season speaks for itself really.

“Winning the title would have been the icing on the cake, but we achieved what we set out to - automatic promotion.