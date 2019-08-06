Barnsley: Kieffer Moore departs with a heavy heart
Kieffer Moore says he is leaving Barnsley with a heavy heart after his sale was confirmed on Monday.
The 26-year-old moved to Championship rivals Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £3million.
Moore was an integral part of the club's success last season, scoring 19 goals in 35 appearances as the Reds won promotion from League One at the first attempt.
But the striker has followed fellow promotion heroes Adam Davies, Ethan Pinnock, Liam Lindsay and Ryan Hedges out of the Oakwell door.
"I've had two really good years and it's something I can look back on and say I gave it my all,” he said.
“That form will carry me on to this team and I will replicate what I've been doing for the past two years to here.
"We had a brilliant year at Barnsley last year, to get promoted off the back of a relegation. I will be leaving with a heavy heart, but I feel like this is a new challenge for me and one I'm looking forward to."
Moore's form for Barnsley last season earned him a call-up to the Wales squad for the summer's Euro 2020 qualifiers, but he picked up an injury which curtailed his pre-season.
There was constant speculation about his future all summer, with moves to Bristol City, Millwall and even China mooted.
But it is a switch across the Pennines to the DW Stadium that tickled his fancy.
He added: "It's been in the pipeline for a long time, so to finally get the deal over the line and sign here is a brilliant feeling.
"I signed because of the way the club is going. I've had chats with the manager and the chairman and everything about it seems right.”