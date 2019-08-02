Barnsley keeping injured Jacob Brown on the reins
Barnsley are expecting Jacob Brown to be out for another four weeks.
The exciting winger, who enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last year, suffered an injury in the club's pre-season tour in France and is still battling back.
First-team coach Dale Tonge has admitted that they are having to keep an enthusiastic Brown in check in his recovery and they will be without him for the first few weeks of the campaign, which begins with the visit of Fulham.
“I think post-injury we estimated eight weeks and we are halfway through that now so we are looking at another month,” Tonge said.
“But Jacob is a different animal and comes back quicker than most.
“We are trying to put the reins on him a little bit because he is desperate to come back which is understandable.
“But with the nature of that injury and having had the injury previously, it is just managing it the best we can.”
Daniel Stendel is unlikely to have Kieffer Moore available against the Cottagers as he still regains fitness from the injury he picked up with Wales at the end of last season.
“He is fit in terms of the injury, he has not had any ill-effects from that so that is a big positive,” Tonge said of his striker's fitness. “He is getting his own maintenance programme, he works really hard off the pitch.
“So it's just a case of can we get minutes into him now. In training he is doing really well.”