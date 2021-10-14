The Tykes occupy the final relegation spot after 11 matches and went into the international break off the back of three straight defeats, with just one win to their name.

Their recent form has been a far cry from the excellent results of last season which propelled them into the play-offs.

But since then manager Valérien Ismaël has left for West Brom, taking influential skipper Alex Mowatt with him, and the club’s new manager Markus Schopp has failed to hit the ground running.

Jordan Williams of Barnsley during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Swansea City and Barnsley at Liberty Stadium on May 22, 2021 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

He is currently third favourite to be the next Championship manager to leave his position behind under-fire Mick McCarthy at Cardiff and Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough.

“I get that the fans are hurting but we are as well,” said 21-year-old Williams.

“We understand they pay their money, they want us to do well, to win games, but we are fully with them. We have to stick together.

"We've had times like this before, and we didn't let our heads drop, we fought through the tough times together.”

Former Huddersfield man Williams added: “We didn’t start well last season either but we turned things around. So we have to believe we can do that again, get things going in a positive manner. Once we get that first result, I think they'll flow from there.

“The season starts now for us.”