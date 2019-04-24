Barnsley: Jordan Williams reveals secret behind Reds’ success in League One this season

Jordan Williams has pinpointed Barnsley’s team spirit as one of the main reasons behind their success this season.

Head coach Daniel Stendel has a youthful squad at his disposal, with the oldest player only 26.

But inexperience has not played any part during the Reds’ rise up the League One table.

And with two games remaining, they are well in the automatic-promotion race.

Monday’s 3-0 trouncing of Plymouth put the Tykes two points clear of third-placed Portsmouth, who do have a game in hand.

And Williams believes the camaraderie within the squad has helped them perform on the pitch.

“It is not just on the field, off the field the boys are quality together,” he said.

“We go out for meals, socialise together, it is a very close-knit group. We are all the same age so we are all into the same thing.

“We are all starting our careers, so it is all good. The main aim is promotion.

“It is going good at the minute, it’s not in our hands, but we will keep going until the end of the season.

“All we can do is keep winning games, play well, and not concentrate on anyone else, just ourselves.”

Williams has had to bide his time to secure a regular spot in Stendel’s side.

But the right-back has fitted seamlessly into Barnsley’s defence in the last three games, which have all resulted in victories.

The 19-year-old helped his team secure their first clean sheet in five games at Plymouth and even provided the assist for Cauley Woodrow’s goal.

“I thought we were solid at the back. They had a few chances, but nothing clean cut,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed coming into the team, the lads have helped me along and I am enjoying my football at the minute.

“I have kept plugging away in training and really enjoying it now I am playing.

“I enjoy playing on the wing, but I enjoy playing anywhere really. My preferred position is right-back.”