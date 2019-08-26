Barnsley: Jordan Green calls for bravery after Luton defeat
Barnsley’s Jordan Green says the team need to be ‘brave’ as they look to recover from Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Luton Town.
The horror start at Oakwell left Daniel Stendel’s inexperienced Reds looking shellshocked, with the side having now won just once from their opening five matches.
“Obviously we’re down,” said Green. “It’s the first time we’ve lost at home. We’re not happy about it. We’ve got to bounce back. We’re a young team, it’s a tough league and we know that.
“I was on the bench looking at it and it didn’t look like a couple of people were switched on. We’ve just got to learn from it and move forward.”
The 24-year-old came on at half-time against the Hatters with his side 3-0 down, and he helped restore a modicum of pride as Mallik Wilks reduced the deficit in a slightly improved second period.
He continued, “I came on right-back but, I’ve been playing there a couple of times in training. It was all right. You get a bit more of the ball as well.
“It was the first time I’ve played this season, coming back from injury. All you can really do is give it your all. That’s what I’ve tried to do.”
Green’s first experience of the Championship was a harsh lesson, but one he stresses he and his teammates must learn from.
“We’ve got a very young team,” he said. “Some of us have never played in the league before and some of the players are new as well.
“We’ve lost a few leaders but it’s about people stepping up, being brave and taking the lead. We need to start being brave.”