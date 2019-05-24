Barnsley: Jacob Brown looking forward to playing big role in Championship campaign

Jacob Brown

The 21-year-old has been rewarded for a fine season by being handed his second new contract in the space of six months.

Brown has penned an extension to keep him at Oakwell until 2022, having previously agreed a deal until 2021 in December.

It just goes to show how highly thought of Brown is at a club where he came through the youth system.

He played an important part in the club's League One promotion season, where he made 38 appearances and scored eight goals.

Crucially, four of those were in the final seven games, helping the Tykes hold off Portsmouth and Sunderland in the race for automatic promotion.

That form helped him swoop the club's young player of the season award and, able to play right-back, right wing or in attack, he will again be a key part of Daniel Stendel's squad next season.

Knowing the club has such belief in him, is leaving Brown feeling satisfied.

“It’s a great feeling for me, knowing the club are showing faith in me and I am glad it was sorted quickly so I can just concentrate on coming back after the summer break and focus on my football and the Championship,” he said.

“I’m really grateful to the club and they’ve explained how this is a reward to me for hard work.”

Young goalkeeper Jake Greatorex has also agreed a new contract.

The 19-year-old, born in Barnsley, has signed a deal that will keep him at the club until 2020.

Greatorex, whose first year as a professional has just ended, has yet to feature for the first team, but his delighted to continue his development at the club he supported as a boy.

He said: “I’m over the moon to get it signed, I love it here, it’s my club and I just want to continue my development, keep progressing.

“I’m so happy to have it all done and dusted. I know the plan for me over the next 12 months, but I want more, so I have to keep pushing hard and make sure I succeed.