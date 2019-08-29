Barnsley: Injury blow as goalkeeper ruled out for months
Barnsley have been dealt a major injury blow with news that goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger has been ruled out until December.
The Austrian suffered a knee injury in last week's disappointing defeat to Luton at Oakwell and the prognosis is not good.
Radlinger has had a scan this week, which has shown ligament damage, meaning he is set for a lengthy spell in the treatment room.
First-team coach Chris Stern said: “He was pretty down after Saturday's match. It is a bigger injury (than we thought) and we think he is going to be out until December, so it will take a while.
"It is a ligament injury in his knee which will put him out for a while, unfortunately.”
There is further bad news for the Reds ahead of what is an important trip to Wigan on Saturday as Bambo Diaby and Cauley Woodrow will miss out.
Diaby also suffered an injury against the Hatters while key front man Woodrow is still battling the muscle problem he picked up against Charlton a fortnight ago.
"Diaby had a scan at the start of the week and is going to be out for the Wigan game and we hope we can get him back after the international break,” Stern added.
“We will see how the next two or three weeks will go.
"Woodrow will not be available. Sometimes, short injuries turn out to be bigger injuries and this is unfortunately the case.
“But we confident in his recovery during the international break and that he will be back afterwards."
Jacob Brown, Jordan Williams, who are both progressing for lengthy lay-offs, and Kenny Dougall are also absent.