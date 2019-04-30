Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore could not bear the prospect of missing out on another promotion party.

The 18-goal hitman helped fire the Reds into a position where they could earn an instant return to the Championship before it looked like he would miss the rest of the season through injury.

Moore suffered a horrific head collision at Gillingham in February that was supposed to end his year.

And that left him in a familiar position of not being around for a potential promotion.

The 26-year-old had helped put former clubs Yeovil and Rotherham on their way to promotion before his loan spells were cut short and he was not around to see them finish the job.

But a miraculous recovery means that Moore is back in the fold as the Reds look to seal a top-two place in League One at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

And his relief and not missing out is palpable.

“I have played them (promotion celebrations) out in my mind from day one of the season,” he said.

“The thing I have been thinking about most is getting on the field to feel the atmosphere if we do get promoted and have that feeling of having done my part.

“I just wanted to be on the grass to feel that actual feeling of promotion. If we do get it, it will be unreal.”

Moore, whose blossoming partnership with Cauley Woodrow has been renewed, said that the injury was his lowest point in football, but he enjoyed the “special” moment of getting back on the pitch.

Even if his family were concerned.

Moore added: “To see me back on the pitch, I think they (Moore’s family) were more worried than anything. But it was good. They have not seen me play for a while now and for me to come back on the pitch after the extent of the injury I have had was special.

“They have suffered along with me and I think they were more thankful than I was.

“I remember hitting the floor and going to the hospital then travelling all the way back up in a taxi. The fans helped me massively, all the way down to little messages.”