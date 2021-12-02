With no midweek game this week, the Tykes boss can begin stamping his style on the Championship strugglers, who are eight points from safety heading into Saturday’s Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield.

The first match of Asbaghi’s reign, a 2-0 defeat to Swansea City, came just two days after he officially started his role last Monday.

There was little time to begin implementing his methods after that with a second fixture taking place just three days later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poya Asbaghi gives instructions during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Swansea City at Oakwell.

Speaking after Saturday’s 0-0 draw against relegation rivals Peterborough United, former Sweden Under-21 chief Asbaghi said: “Keeping the clean sheet can be important. We’ve played two games and kept a clean sheet in three out of four halves, so this is where we need to start from.

“But if we look at the game, we need to improve our offence even more. At least we have something to build on, now, but looking at some counter-attacking situations and how we build the game, we can improve on that a lot.

“Of course, we manage to do some things. As you can see, what we’ve put more effort on is our defence coming in, now hopefully we can put even more focus on how to develop our offence, which we feel we can improve.”

Barnsley are the Championship’s lowest scorers, having found the back of the net just 13 times in 20 games.