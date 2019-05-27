Barnsley: Grateful Cameron McGeehan keen to build momentum with Reds

Cameron McGeehan

The midfielder ended up playing a crucial part in the Reds' success last season, making 44 appearances as they won League One promotion.

McGeehan has not always been an integral cog at Oakwell, though, having spent time out on loan at Scunthorpe in the 2017/18 campaign.

After coming back last summer to fight for his place, he took time to win new boss Daniel Stendel over, only becoming a regular in the autumn.

There were games when he was left as an unused substitute and the 24-year-old admitted questioned his future.

“Deep within me I have got a belief in myself and in the process that if I work hard it is going to happen for me in the end,” he told the Star. “Obviously I wasn't sure at times it was going to be at Barnsley. I was sat on the bench, there were some tough times, I remember Plymouth at home when I was an unused sub and Peterborough away.

“It gave me a bit of pain and suffering, but I got myself back in and it gave me an extra edge to my game.

“I won't forget the times I was sat on the bench and I was watching other people play when I wanted to.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It has been a long road to get to this point, but I am really happy to be here and want to keep this momentum going now.”

McGeehan's introduction to the side was the catalyst for a surge up the League One table as he formed a strong partnership with Alex Mowatt, whose Reds' journey followed a similar path.

The former Leeds midfielder was loaned out in the 17/18 season before coming back to prove his worth.

Despite taking time to get into Stendel's side, the German always gave McGeehan encouragement.

He added: “From day one in pre-season the gaffer has always said that I am part of his plans so he has been great with me, pushing me on, keeping me driving.

“He has had faith in me, he has had faith in the young players.