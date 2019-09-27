Barnsley: The goals will flow believe Stern
First-team coach Chris Stern is confident Barnsley will start scoring the goals needed to fire them up the Championship table.
The Reds head into Sunday’s televised clash with Brentford at Oakwell having netted just four times in their eight league games this season.
The Tykes have picked up only five points and are currently occupying the final relegation place.
But Stern believes it is only a matter of time before they start converting their chances.
“We did perform well against good teams, but you have got to score goals to win the games,” he said.
“It is what we work on in training, we try to keep the lads as confident as possible to get them in scoring positions.
“We created many good chances against Leeds as well as Nottingham (Forest), but sometimes it is the first stone that has to fall and then you score, and you score, and you score.
“It is important for us not to be negative and we keep the faith in the strikers.”
Although Barnsley are currently going through a tough patch, Stern feels the experience will benefit the players in the long run.
“The young squad is gaining valuable experience at the minute,” he said.
“The valuable experience is to keep going. That is what the whole staff and players do.
Stern sees Brentford, in 17th place, in a similar position to Barnsley.
“They are kind of under-achieving, the points they have at the minute is not what they perform,” he explained.
“They are a pretty strong team and have good quality. They have a similar style to us, positive.
“They created lots of chances but didn’t score these chances. It is a game that suit us.”