Barnsley: Full Championship debut soured by defeat for Jacob Brown
Losing the Yorkshire derby against Leeds United in his first Championship start for Barnsley was a real “sickener” for Jacob Brown.
The Oakwell academy product made his first appearance of the season after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained at the end of last term, but saw Leeds score two goals in the final 10 minutes to take the points.
“We lost concentration a bit at the end and it’s cost us, really,” said Brown.
“I thought we did well for most of the game. Obviously up until the last five minutes or so we’ve done well, we’ve done well and had a few chances. We probably should have scored.
“We’ve worked hard all game and put a real shift in, for it to come undone near the end is a bit of a sickener.
“They’re one of the best teams in the league and for us to go out there and play the way we did against them, there’s a lot of positives to take.”
It was the 21-year-old’s 41st appearance in Barnsley colours since his first game for the club against Brentford almost three years ago, in August 2016.
“Looking back at that; I came on, played about five minutes and touched the ball once,” he said.
“It was a great experience to be in the team but not I feel properly part of the team and can help other players by talking
“I’m happy looking at my progress along the years. Now I’m here I just need to improve on that performance and keep getting stronger.”