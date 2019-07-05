Barnsley: Former Manchester United man in as new goalkeeping coach
Barnsley have appointed Kevin Pilkington as their new goalkeeping coach.
Pilkington has joined Daniel Stendel's backroom team with immediate effect, leaving Cambridge.
He fills the hole left by John Vaughan, who left the club in June after just one season in Stendel's staff.
Pilkington, 45, played over 400 times across a career that began at Manchester United, with lengthy spells at Mansfield and Notts County.
Having been working at the League Two U's, he saw the chance of a move to Barnsley as one which is too good to turn down.
Pilkington said: “I got a call from Barnsley saying they were interested and it’s an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down.
“This is a big club with a good tradition and one that did well last season, so the chance to work in the Championship is what we’re all after.
“Everyone wants to progress our careers and hopefully this is part of it for me, I am excited to be here and I am looking forward now to working with the excellent keepers we have here."
One of Pilkington's first tasks is to help Stendel choose a new number one.
The Reds have signed two goalkeepers this summer following the exit of Adam Davies, with Samuel Radlinger and Brad Collins coming in.
Jack Walton, who deputised for Davies last season, is also still on the scene.