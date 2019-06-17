Barnsley: Former defender Zeki Fryers finds himself a new club after agreeing to join Swindon
Former Barnsley defender Zeki Fryers has found himself a new club after agreeing to join Swindon.
Fryers was released by the Reds at the end of last season, with his contract ending at this month, and he has agreed a two-year deal with the League Two club.
The left-back joined Barnsley in 2017 following his release from Crystal Palace, but failed to hit the heights at Oakwell, making only 31 appearances in an injury-hit time.
He featured just eight times as the Reds won automatic promotion from League One, earning a red in a pre-Christmas win at Accrington.
The 26-year-old, who featured in the Champions League for Manchester United as a teenager, is excited by his move to the County Ground.
He said: “I'm really happy. I can't wait to get started.
"Everything the gaffer (Richie Wellens) has said to me I believe in – I met him last week and we have the same vision."
Wellens added: “It's a potentially fantastic signing – if you look at his career, he's had some huge clubs. That shows the talent he's got.
"This is a good chance for him to play week in, week out, and get some real consistency in his game."
He is Swindon's third signing of the summer and will be eyeing up a promotion challenge, with the Robins finishing a disappointing 13th in the bottom division of the English Football League last season.