Barnsley Fixtures: Michael Duff era kicks off with long trip away but there's a very interesting first home game

The Reds travel to face Plymouth Argyle in the season opener on Saturday July 30 and the following week, the first match at Oakwell sees Duff come up against former employers Cheltenham Town.

In other key dates, Duff’s men will face Sheffield Wednesday on September 3 at Hillsborough and welcome the Owls to Oakwell on January 28.

On Boxing Day, Barnsley hit the road to take on Accrington Stanley, with a home tie following on New Year’s Day with Bolton the visitors.

Barnsley's new head coach Michael Duff. Photo courtesy of Barnsley FC/Keith Turner.

The Reds are expected to be one of the sides who will make a push for promotion back to the Championship this season following their relegation last time out and if they are to put up a challenge at the top end their last five fixtures sees them play Forest Green Rovers (A), Lincoln City (A), Oxford United (H), MK Dons (A) and finishing off with Peterborough at home.

The Easter schedule has Barnsley down to face Burton away on the Friday and SHrewsbury at Oakwell on the Monday.

Barnsley announced a new addition to their squad yesterday in central defender Robbie Cundy from Bristol City.

The 25-year-old said upon his arrival at Oakwell: "It had been in the pipeline for a while, so I'm delighted that it's finally over the line and I can't wait to get started.

"The stadium, the facilities are lovely, I've played here at Oakwell before and when I spoke to the CEO he sold the club to me, his ambition and his plans, I just wanted to be a part of it.