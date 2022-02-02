Barnsley FC defender Michal Helik hopes the Reds can exploit Cardiff’s leaky defence in their crunch clash at Oakwell on Wednesday.

The Bluebirds are six points clear of the Championship relegation zone after ending a six-game winless run against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, but have not kept a clean sheet in 25 league matches – their worst run since the 1930s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michal Helik rises for a high ball in Barnsley's match against AFC Bournemouth. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

Rock-bottom Barnsley, who are eight points from safety and without a win in 11 after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth, are the division’s lowest scorers, however.

They have found the back of the net just 17 times, but could welcome back striker Carlton Morris after he recovered from Covid-19.

“Keeping clean sheets is not the most important thing in football,” said Poland international Helik.

"If they are winning games it’s more important, it’s all about the points in the end. But it shows we should have a great chance to score a goal and I hope we will score the first goal and it will give us good momentum in the game and confidence.”

Reds boss Poya Asbaghi could hand starts to attacking midfielders Amine Bassi and Domingos Quina, who both arrived at the club on deadline day, though the former is still waiting for his visa to be approved.

Helik added: “We need to try and get the win. It’s so important because they are one of the teams we are competing with to stay in the league and it should be easier to compete than against Bournemouth and Fulham.