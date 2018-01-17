Why Kieffer Moore chose Barnsley over Rotherham United

Have your say

Striker Kieffer Moore is looking to make a big impact for Barnsley in the Championship.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom had a physical forward at the top of his January wish-list.

And 6”6 powerhouse Moore, aged 25, wants to be the answer to his prayers after making the switch from Ipswich Town.

League One sides Rotherham United and Peterborough United also both had bids in for the player.

But Moore insists the lure of the Championship was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“Every footballer wants to play at the highest level they possibly can,” stated Moore, who joined Oakwell in a £750,000 move.

“I thought that this was the perfect club for me to showcase my ability in the league above.

“Ultimately that was my decision and that’s what I wanted.

“Me being me I always feel like I have something to prove. Every time I step on to the pitch I am proving people wrong and that’s the way I am.

“I always want to have that chip on my shoulder.

“Everything appealed to me and it feels like the perfect fit here.”

Moore impressed whilst on loan at Rotherham, scoring 13 goals in 25 appearances, before earning a Championship move.

The Reds’ new Chinese owners have shown their intent by splashing the cash to capture the talented striker.

And Heckingbottom is hopeful of adding three or four new faces to his threadbare squad before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

However, alarmingly Moore is the only player through the door so far this window.

And clubs are beginning to take a keen interest in Barnsley’s top scorer Tom Bradshaw.

There are no inclinations that the club are willing to sell and they are yet to receive a bid from an interested party.

Barnsley are currently 19th in the table.