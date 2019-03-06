We must win for Kieffer Moore, says Barnsley team-mate 

Mike Bahre has called on Barnsley to win promotion for injured striker Kieffer Moore.

Moore has played an integral role in the Tykes' surge into the League One automatic-promotion places as they look to secure an immediate return to the Championship. The former Ipswich player scored 16 goals and provided three assists before suffering a season-ending injury against Gillingham on February 9.

The 26-year-old was stretchered off during the latter stages of the 4-1 win following a nasty collision with Gabriel Zakuani. He was advised to rest for two weeks as the Reds followed the correct protocol for a head injury, missing an initial three games, but further advice ruled him out for the season.

Moore's absence represents a blow to Barnsley's promotion hopes, but team-mate Bahre has called on his team-mates to get the job done for him.

"It is a big loss because he has scored many goals and he is an important player, not just on the pitch but in the dressing room," Bahre said. "We should take the best out of it. It is an awesome opportunity for some other guys. We have other guys who can score anyway.

"It is extra motivation to get promotion for him because it is a big blow not only for him but for us. We couldn't really believe it, but we have to get over it and keep going.

"He is a big person and is important for us as a team. It is a big blow for us and especially for him because he can't help the team.

"We have to play for him, we have to try everything to get promoted for him. We want to do it for him.

"We always showed that we can play without Kieffer, he has been injured before and we have showed we can score and we can win without him."

Meanwhile, Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel has been nominated for February's League One manager of the month award. Three wins and two draws have seen him shortlisted along with Mick Harford, Derek Adams and Jack Ross.