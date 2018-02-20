'We can get out of this,' says new boss Jose Morais despite defeat to Burton Albion

New Barnsley boss Jose Morais is convinced his team can survive in the Sky Bet Championship despite seeing them slide to defeat against Burton.

Jamie Allen and Jacob Davenport scored in the first half for Burton as the visitors to Oakwell took control.

Barnsley applied strong pressure after the re-start but they were restricted to a solitary goal, scored by Daniel Pinillos, as they fell to a 2-1 home loss.

Morais, who took charge of his first game, said: "It was a very good performance in the second half and I really believe that we're in a good direction and we will achieve what we want. There are players with quality enough to change the situation that we are in."

Analysing the match, Morais said: "The less good thing was that we conceded two goals in the first half. We gave space to the opponents and we weren't effective enough to have control and create chances in the first half.

"The first goal was a shot from distance which was difficult for the goalkeeper to save.

"It was hard for our boys to go into the break losing 2-0, but we changed our intentions and had more belief."

Burton first-team coach Andy Garner felt the Brewers were full value for a victory which lifted them off the bottom of the table and above Barnsley, who have only Sunderland beneath them.

Allen struck inside the first minute, beating goalkeeper Nick Townsend with a fine effort from around 25 yards.

Burton increased their lead in first-half stoppage time when Davenport floated his free-kick over the defensive wall and into the top left-hand corner of Townsend's net.

Pressure applied by the home side paid off in the 75th minute when Andy Yiadom played the ball to Pinillos whose low drive beat Stephen Bywater with the aid of a deflection.

Garner said: "We deserved it tonight, especially with the first-half performance. We are absolutely delighted with the result.

"It was a game of two halves. We knew there would be a response in the second half and 45 minutes was a long time hanging in there. It was total bombardment, but thankfully we got the three points.

"Perhaps they were a little shocked at how well we played in the first 15 minutes. That's as good as we've played for a long, long time.

"What a strike that was (for the first goal) - it looked unstoppable! We've been telling them to shoot for a long time.

"Ever since the Reading game, when we were diabolical, we've put some good results together. We couldn't get any lower after the Reading game.

"There are a few in the mix at the bottom now. There are a few twitching, that's for