Triumph for Reds: Southend United 2-4 Barnsley

Kieffer Moore and Cauley Woodrow's flourishing partnership fired Barnsley into the FA Cup third round with a 4-2 win at Southend.

Moore scored his 13th of the season and Woodrow bagged his fifth goal in five games with a brace, with Mike Barhre adding a late strike, as the Reds bounced back from their tough midweek defeat at Sunderland with an entertaining win.

Reds away

Sam Mantom and Timothee Dieng made a game of it for Southend, but it is Barnsley whose name goes into the hat for the next round, where a potentially lucrative tie awaits.

Moore's incessant knack for finding the net continued as he bagged four minutes before the break, heading home Alex Mowatt's cross.

Daniel Stendel's men could not get into the break ahead, though, as Mantom scored direct from a corner, which was deflected heavily off Moore.

The Moore-Woodrow axis is proving a threat for the Reds, though, and it was the former Fulham striker that restored the lead 11 minutes after the restart when he pounced after home goalkeeper Mark Oxley fumbled a corner.

Woodrow doubled his tally 14 minutes later, tapping home Bahre's cross from the right.

Dieng made it a nervy final 10 minutes when he headed home Stephen McLaughlin’s corner and they pushed for the goal that would have earned a replay, seeing an effort ruled out for offside.

And German Bahre sealed his side's place in the next round when he fired home at the death.

Southend: Oxley, Bwomono, White, Turner, Hendrie, McLaughlin, Mantom, Yearwood (McCoulsky 76), Kightly (Bunn 76), Dieng, Cox (Robinson 76).

Subs: Bishop, Hyam, Moore, Hutchinson.

Barnsley: Davies, Brown, Pinnock, Lindsay, Fryers (Pinillos 68), Bahre, McGeehan, Mowatt, Moncur, Moore (Potts 81), Woodrow, (Adeboyejo 90).

Subs: Greatorex, Cavare, Jackson, Thiam.

Referee: Paul Marsden

Attendance: 3,616

