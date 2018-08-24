Tom Bradshaw’s exit ‘won’t harm Barnsley’s ambitions’

Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan is confident Tom Bradshaw's departure will not derail the club's impressive start to the season.

The striker's exit from Oakwell was finally announced on Thursday, joining Millwall on loan ahead of a permanent switch in January for a fee believed to be a club-record £1million, rising to £1.25million.

Bradshaw was seen as a key figure in Barnsley's bid to secure an immediate return to the Championship this term under new head coach Daniel Stendel.

The Wales international started all five games so far, scoring one goal and forming a flourishing strike partnership with Kieffer Moore.

But despite leaving a hole in Stendel's team, McGeehan believes Barnsley can cope without him.

"It's a loss for us, but we have done well, started well, we're a good team and we know what we're about and it won't affect us too much, we will just continue with the same path that we're on," McGeehan said.

"It happens all the time, players leave clubs and clubs get on with it. I'm happy for him that he's got his move to the Championship but it shouldn't affect us.

"His work ethic was really good on the pitch, he worked his socks off, him and Kieffer were beginning to build a rapport on the pitch. We have to adapt."

Barnsley have impressed in their opening four League One matches under Stendel, winning three and drawing one to sit third.

The Reds laid down a marker to their rivals in midweek as Moore netted a hat-trick in a 4-0 rout of Rochdale at Spotland.

And they can continue their unbeaten run at last season's play-off semi-finalists Scunthorpe, who have conceded eight goals in their last two matches, on Saturday.

"It’s tough because they lost a lot of their better players, I think most of their starting XI has changed," McGeehan, who was at Glanford Park on loan last season, said.

"It's a tough job for Dawsy and Andy Dawson, they did a really good job last year and they obviously had a good win on the first day of the season.

"It's always hard when you lose in the play-offs and you have to come again this season after. It's tough for them but they will be right up for the game because they will want to show a reaction and give something back to the fans.

"A 5-0 loss at home is not ideal. Hopefully we can get an early goal and apply the pressure and it might help us."

Lloyd Isgrove is still missing with a muscle injury, but Dimitri Cavare should overcome a similar problem.