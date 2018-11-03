Three welcome points at Oakwell: Barnsley 1-0 Southend

Kieffer Moore's return to the scoresheet gave Barnsley an important late 1-0 win over Southend.

Moore, who recently spent two weeks on the sideline with an ankle injury, bagged his first goal for a month to extend the Reds' unbeaten home start to the season.

The striker struck his eighth goal of the season with just three minutes remaining as Stendel's men again found a way to win at Oakwell.

Their visitors started the game on the front foot and were nearly rewarded with an early lead.

Taylor Moore crossed to Harry Bunn, but his close-range header was straight at Adam Davies and Barnsley survived.

The Reds have not often been allowed to be at their rampant best at home and they had to wait until the stroke of half-time for their first real chances.

First, Alex Mowatt chipped a through ball to Moore, but his volleyed effort was well saved by Mark Oxley.

Then a deep Daniel Pinillos cross found Brad Potts whose powerful strike whistled just past the post.

They came even closer after the restart as they hit the woodwork twice in the space of two minutes as first Moore's flicked header grazed the crossbar and then it was rattled again by a fierce effort by Potts.

Barnsley fans finally got a sight of Cauley Woodrow, who joined from Fulham in August but has been injured since and he had a goal ruled out for offside as the Reds looked like they would be held.

However, they kept going and grabbed all three points in the 87th minute as Moore headed home Mowatt's corner from close range to seal a fifth home win.

Barnsley: Davies, Pinnock, Lindsay, Cavare, Pinillos (Moncur 83), McGeehan, Potts, Mowatt, Bahre (Hedges 56), Thiam (Woodrow 66), Moore.

Unused subs: Greatorex, Fryers, Adeboyejo, Brown.

Southend: Oxley, Turner, Dieng, Cox (Robinson 82), Yearwood, Mantom (McCoulsky 89), Moore, Demetriou, Bunn (Kightly 69), Hendrie, White.

Unused subs: Smith, Bwomono, McLaughlin, Kyprianou.