Three League One rivals in the hunt for Barnsley midfielder

Three clubs are interested in taking Barnsley midfielder Stevie Mallan on loan next season.

Mallan struggled to make his mark in his first campaign in English football last term.

The youngster had just fired Scottish Championship strugglers St Mirren to safety before securing a move to the Championship with the Reds.

However, it took until Boxing Day for the Scot to make his debut and he went on to feature just nine times as the Oakwell outfit were relegated to League One.

Newly-promoted League One sides Coventry City and Luton Town are both keen on adding the creative central midfielder to their ranks for the season.

Managerless Shrewsbury Town, who missed out on Championship promotion in the play-off final, are the other team in the mix for a temporary deal.

As reported in the Star last week, Scottish Premiership side Hibernian are keen on taking the talented central midfielder back to Scotland permanently.

Home comforts could be just what the player needs to reignite his career after a difficult move to South Yorkshire.

It is believed any decision over Mallan’s future will not be taken until a new manager is appointed at the club.

Jose Morais’ replacement will have to weigh up their options before deciding whether Mallan is available to leave.

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth and former Reds’ player Grant McCann are the two frontrunners to land the role.

On the incoming front, the Reds are one of a host of clubs vying to tempt defender Sonny Bradley away from Plymouth Argyle.

The 26-year-old is out of contract, but has been offered a new deal at the club, and is reportedly keen for a move back to his Yorkshire roots - which puts the Reds in a good position to sign the player.

Scottish sides Rangers and Hearts have been linked with the centre-half, as have Championship clubs Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanders. Luton Town are also interested in the player.

Barnsley. are also set to battle it out with new Championship outfit Rotherham United for out-of-contract Fulham forward George Williams.

The South Yorkshire rivals are both keen on adding the highly-rated 22-year-old to their respective squads.

Barnsley missed out on Paul Hurst, who was announced as the new Ipswich Town boss yesterday.

Meanwhile, any season tickets not renewed by Saturday will be available for all fans to purchase.

The cheapest adult prices start from £350, young adults and seniors from £215 and children’s season tickets from £35.