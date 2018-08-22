The "Harry Kane of League One" in scorching form for Barnsley

Kieffer Moore is hoping to carry on being the Harry Kane of League One after kick-starting his season in stunning fashion at Rochdale.

The striker had not found the scoresheet in Barnsley's opening three league games, but put that right against Dale on Tuesday when he fired in a hat-trick in a resounding 4-0 win at the Crown Oil Arena.

There are big expectations on Moore's shoulders this campaign as he returns to the division where he scored 13 goals in 22 appearances on loan at Rotherham last term – form which saw the Reds splash the cash to bring him to Oakwell last January.

After breaking his duck, Moore jokingly compared himself to Tottenham striker Kane, who up until Saturday has previously struggled to find the back of the net at the start of the season.

“I have felt like Harry Kane at the start!” the 26-year-old, who also set up Brad Potts' opener, said.

“I have bided my time, I kept grafting, I kept plugging away and I knew if I kept getting in those positions I will get my just rewards and today it happened.

Harry Kane - a tough act to follow

“I was just in the right place at the right time and the gaffer has told me to shoot more so I have just made it my mission to get off as many shots as possible really and get in dangerous positions and thankfully it has worked for me and I have got the hat-trick.”

The success in Rochdale continued a fine start for new boss Daniel Stendel, who has overseen three wins and a draw from the first four league games.

The manner of the win against Dale, managed by former Reds boss Keith Hill, laid down a real marker and Stendel was suitably impressed.

“I am very proud of my team, it was an impressive performance from first minute to the last,” he said.

“I think Rochdale are a very good team but they had no chance because we pressured them for the full 90 minutes and created lots of chances.

“Kieffer Moore didn’t score in the first three matches but worked hard for the team and it’s great that he’s scored the goals.”