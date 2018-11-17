Ten-man Reds come home with the points: Accrington 0-2 Barnsley

Barnsley again showcased their promotion credentials by winning 2-0 at Accrington, despite playing with 10 men for 30 minutes.

Cauley Woodrow put the Reds ahead in the first half after being teed up by Kieffer Moore but their task got harder after the break when Zeki Fryers saw red for two yellow cards.

They held firm, though, and Moore made the game safe at the death to extend their League One winning run to four games.

Daniel Stendel’s men did not have the smoothest build up to the game as a goalkeeper shortage saw them sign Jordan Smith on an emergency loan from Nottingham Forest and it improved an inspired move.

Smith produced two impressive early saves from Jordan Clark and Sean McConville at bay.

Woodrow celebrated his first league start with a goal nine minutes before the break as he latched on to Moore’s clever back heel to fire home.

But on the hour mark the Reds were up against it when Fryers took an early bath for two yellow cards.

That invited Stanley, who were playing in front of a record attendance at the Wham Stadium, into the game and Clark headed wide as they chased a leveller.

Barnsley held firm, though, and sealed the win deep into stoppage time when Moore went into double figures for the season when he forced home from close range.

That is four wins on the spin for the Reds, who move into third and are firm promotion contenders.

Teams



Accrington Stanley: Ripley, Johnson (Hall 77), Hughes, Ihiekwe, Clark, Zanzala, McConville, Finley, Anderton, Barlaser (Brown 79), Kee.

Subs not used: Maxted, Richards-Everton, Sykes, Mingoia, Conneely.



Barnsley: Smith, Fryers (s/o 64), Pinnock, Lindsay, McGeehan, Cavare, Moore, Potts, Woodrow (Pinillos 67), Thiam (Brown 73), Mowatt (Bahre 90).

Subs not used: Greatorex, Hedges, Moncur, B. Williams.



Referee: John Busby



Attendance: 4,801 (2,352)