Stendel’s the man for Reds as Barnsley get ready to announce new boss

Barnsley will unveil little-known German coach Daniel Stendel as their new manager today.

The 44-year-old former Hannover 96 boss is expected to sign a two-year deal.

Portuguese boss Jose Morais, a former No 2 to Jose Mourinho, was sacked almost exactly a month ago when the club were relegated from the Championship on the last day of the season.

A number of leading names including Nigel Clough, Simon Grayson, Barnsley-born Mick McCarthy, Gareth Ainsworth, Danny Cowley, Academy boss Bobby Hassell, Grant McCann, David Hopkin and, perhaps surprisingly, former boss Paul Heckingbottom, were all linked with the job.

But Stendel beat them all to the Oakwell hotseat and has been handed with the difficult challenge of trying to win the club promotion back to the Championship.

Frankfurt-born Stendel was appointed head coach of Hannover 96 in April 2016, but lasted just 28 games in charges and was sacked less than a year later in March 2017 despite an impressive record of 15 wins and seven draws. However, the decision to appoint Stendel ahead of other more recognisable names will no doubt be queried some supporters.

The left-field appointment of Morias last season, after Heckingbottom left for Leeds United, puzzled players and fans alike.

Morais, who struggled with the English language, had a miserable run in charge and oversaw the club’s relegation back to League One.

A string of players have since left the club so Stendel will start with a pretty clean slate in his bid to rebuild the club. But he faces a tough job to get the club back into the Championship unless the Reds’ foreign owners make some transfer funds available.

Daniel Stendel Factfile

Age: 44

Born: Frankfurt, Germany

Clubs managed: Hannover 96

Managerial record: 34 matches - Won 17, Lost 8, Drawn 9

Formation: 4-2-3-1