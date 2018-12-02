Southend 2 Barnsley 4: Moore and Woodrow combine to help Reds into FA Cup third round

Barnsley have had some famous strike partnerships over the years, but they might have found one who could rival them.

The likes of Trevor Aylott and Derek Parker, Steve Cooper and David Currie and Paul Wilkinson and John Hendrie all have their special place in the Reds’ history books and if they carry on like this Kieffer Moore and Cauley Woodrow will be joining them.

The pair continued a prolific start to their partnership by helping to fire their side to the FA Cup third round with a 4-2 win at Southend.

Moore bagged his sixth goal in the last six games and Woodrow made it five from five as Barnsley saw off their League One rivals, with Mike Bahre adding a late fourth.

It was an impressive performance from Daniel Stendel’s men as they responded to the midweek loss at Sunderland in style, even if the last 10 minutes were a nervy affair.

Southend has a goal disallowed which would have made it 3-3, but Stendel is adamant his side were worthy winners.

“We had so many chances to score and we were the better team,” said Stendel.

“It was not easy but it was a real victory for us in the end and we deserved it.

“We should have made it more than we did and we had chances in the second half too.

“We definitely had more chances than them so it was a shock Southend seemed to have scored a third but the better team was us.”

Moore has been enjoying life for much of the season and notched his 13th in total when he headed home Alex Mowatt’s inviting delivery four minutes before the break.

It was all square before the interval, though, as Sam Mantom scored direct from a corner, which was deflected heavily off Moore.

Woodrow stepped up after the break to continue his electric start to his Reds career with two goals in 14 minutes to put his side in command.

Timothee Dieng made it a nervy final 10 minutes when he headed home Stephen McLaughlin’s corner and the hosts pushed for the goal that would have earned a replay, seeing an effort from Michael Turner ruled out for offside - a decision Shrimpers boss Chris Powell lamented.

He was left feeling even sicker after Bahre sealed his side's place in the hat for tonight’s third-round draw with his first goal for the club at the death.

Southend: Oxley, Bwomono, White, Turner, Hendrie, McLaughlin, Mantom, Yearwood (McCoulsky 76), Kightly (Bunn 76), Dieng, Cox (Robinson 76).

Subs: Bishop, Hyam, Moore, Hutchinson.

Barnsley: Davies, Brown, Pinnock, Lindsay, Fryers (Pinillos 68), Bahre, McGeehan, Mowatt, Moncur, Moore (Potts 81), Woodrow, (Adeboyejo 90).

Subs: Greatorex, Cavare, Jackson, Thiam

Referee: Paul Marsden

Attendance: 3,616