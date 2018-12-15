Reds held at Oakwell: Barnsley 1-1 Portsmouth

Barnsley kept their unbeaten home record in tact but they missed the chance to peg Portsmouth back in the League One promotion race after a 1-1 draw at Oakwell.

Pompey took the lead through Gareth Evans before Cauley Woodrow equalised for the hosts.

It was Woodrow's seventh goal in 11 games this season, but the Reds slip out of the play-offs after a third league game without a win.

Daniel Stendel's men bossed the first half and would have expected top scorer Kieffer Moore to do better with a chance, but he volleyed over.

Instead, it the visitors that took the lead against the run of play in the 42nd minute.

A cross was cleared by Alex Mowatt only as far as captain Evans who aimed an accurate shot into the bottom right-hand corner of the net from 20 yards out.

The Reds hauled themselves level on the hour mark as Potts sent a cross in for Woodrow and the former Fulham striker guided into the bottom corner.

Portsmouth tried to hit back immediately when Ollie Hawkins was sent clean through on a quick break and one-on-one with the keeper he forced a good save from Adam Davies.

Neither side could force a winner, as the match ended all-square in a result that suited Pompey.

Barnsley: Davies, Cavare (Brown 46), Pinnock, Jackson, Pinillos, Potts (Thiam 80), Mowatt, McGeehan, Moncur (Isgrove 63), Woodrow, Moore.

Subs: Lindsay, Bahre, Adeboyejo, Greatorex.

Portsmouth: MacGillivray, Thompson, Whatmough, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Thompson, Lowe, Evans, Curtis (Walkes 75), Hawkins.

Subs: Burgess, Pitman, Donohue, Close, Green, Bass.

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Attendance: 12,441