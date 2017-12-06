Reds defender Lindsay hopes to gain international recognition

Defender Liam Lindsay hopes consistently performing for Barnsley can get him international recognition.

The Scot followed in the footsteps of the great Alan Hansen when he made the move down south from Partick Thistle in the summer.

His outstanding performances in the Scottish isles last season saw him feature in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Year - the only player outside of Celtic and Aberdeen to do so.

That Team of the Year is voted for by the players and although he has the respect of his fellow professionals, Lindsay has never played for his country at youth level or in the U21s - let alone earn a fully-fledged cap.

The 22-year-old, who was snapped up for just £350,000, said: “The move to Barnsley has exceeded my expectations in so many ways.

“The biggest goal remains winning the opportunity to play for my country.

“I had a really good season last year and I don’t know why I didn’t make the Under-21s.

“I’m no longer eligible to play at that level, but I would love to get an opportunity to play for the senior squad.

“I’m playing a high standard of football in the Championship and I don’t see why I can’t push for a place if I continue to perform well every week.

“However, I don’t want to portray myself as asking for a call-up. They have to be earned and I hope my chance will come on merit if I continue to play well.”

Moving away, especially to a different country, can be difficult for anyone.

But Lindsay has seemingly adapted quicker than most and sharing a flat with countryman Stevie Mallan, 21, can only help them both with their transition to life in South Yorkshire.