Reds coast to victory: Southend 0-3 Barnsley

Barnsley sent out a huge statement of intent to their League One promotion rivals with a 3-0 victory at Southend where they played over an hour with 10 men.

The Reds' chances of securing a first win three games, following back-to-back 0-0 draws, were hampered by Jacob Brown's red card in the 35th minute.

But Daniel Stendel's side responded in style courtesy of goals from Cameron McGeehan, Cauley Woodrow and Jordan Green.

The win strengthened the Tykes' position in second place ahead of the 3pm kick-offs, extending their unbeaten run to 14 games.

Barnsley had been the better time by the time Brown received his first career red card for a nasty challenge on Sam Mantom.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Barnsley stayed on top after the break and opened the scoring in the 50th minute with McGeehan firing home a well-taken low shot.

The Tykes doubled their lead in the 73rd minute when ex Southend loanee Woodrow fired home Mike Bahre’s through ball.

The visitors completed the scoring in stoppage time when Green volleyed home after McGeehan had been denied by Nathan Bishop.

Southend: Bishop, Bwomono, Turner, Moore, Hart, Klass, Mantom (Kelman 62), Dieng, Kightly (Bunn 61), Cox, McLaughlin (Yearwood 88)

Subs not used: Smith, Hyam, Kiernan, Yearwood, Lennon

Barnsley: Davies, Pinillos, Pinnock, Lindsay, Cavare, McGeehan, Dougall (Green 76), Mowatt, Brown, Woodrow (Jackson 90), Thiam (Bahre 67)

Subs not used: Walton, Hedges, Williams, Adeboyejo

Referee: Kevin Johnson

Attendance: 6217 (495)