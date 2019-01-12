Reds back in winning form: Barnsley 3-0 Bradford

Have your say

Barnsley got back to winning ways in impressive fashion, as they beat Bradford City 3-0 at Oakwell.

First-half goals from Jacob Brown, top scorer Kieffer Moore and Alex Mowatt gave the hosts a comfortable victory.

Barnsley took the lead in the 28th minute. Mowatt from the by-line crossed the ball to Brown at the back post who headed the ball across the goalkeeper into the bottom corner.

Seven minutes before the break, Barnsley doubled the advantage in exquisite fashion.

Mamadou Thiam flicked the ball with his heel over the defender to Mowatt who guided the ball through to Moore (38) who doubled the advantage from point-blank range.

The Bantams finished a man down as Adam Chicksen was sent-off after he brought down Brown in a goalscoring opportunity just outside the box.

Barnsley took full advantage when, in the second minute of stoppage time, Mowatt added a third.

He got on the end of a lofted pass from Brown, switched the ball onto his left and calmly slotted the ball home.

Barnsley: Davies, Pinnock, Lindsay, McGeehan, Woodrow (Bahre 70), Cavare, Moore (Adeboyejo 81), Thiam (Moncur 86), Mowatt, Williams, Brown.

Subs: Greatorex, Dougall, Hedges, Jackson.

Bradford: O'Donnell, Chicksen, McGowan, P O'Connor (Miller 46), A O'Connor, Doyle, Payne (Wood 84), Knight-Percival, Caddis (Akpan 70), O'Brien, Ball.

Subs: Wilson, Devine, Isherwood, Maltby

Referee: Jeremy Simpson

Attendance: 14,962