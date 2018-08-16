Rampant Barnsley are ready for table-topping challenge

Assistant Andreas Winkler believes Barnsley have a target on their back after setting the early pace in League One.

The rampant Reds have roared to the top of the table after their opening two league outings – scoring six goals without conceding so far.

New boss Daniel Stendel is embedding his philosophy into the squad, who are responding well to the new style of play.

Stendel’s side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in midweek and are looking to bounce back and continue their perfect start to the league campaign when they host AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Winkler said: “Teams might come to Oakwell and see it as a big game. That’s the situation you face if you’re top of the league.

“We’ll try to stick to our plan, to wear our opponent down and possession play no matter how other sides line up against us.

“We’ve spoke about that [teams seeing Barnsley as a target] and we need to come up with a solution for that.

“We need to find a way to exploit a weakness for every team we play.

“I don’t think the squad has any fear, they are brave, full of courage and I don’t think the defeat [to Blackpool] will discourage them.

“They know they need to be ruthless and more clinical.”

On an injury front full-back Zeki Fryers and winger Ryan Hedges are continuing their respective recoveries but are still a long way off being back in contention.

Lloyd Isgrove, who missed large parts of last term through injury, has a sore muscle and will be assessed before the weekend.

Like the Reds, Neal Ardley’s unbeaten Wimbledon are yet to concede in the league and they head to South Yorkshire looking to inflict back-to-back defeats on Stendel’s charges.

When assessing their opponents, Winkler said: “They haven’t conceded a goal so that goes to show they have a very good defence.

“They will be well prepared for our plan. Everybody now knows about our philosophy so it’ll be a tough game.”