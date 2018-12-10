Race against time for Barnsley’s Cauley Woodrow

Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel is crossing his fingers in the hope that Cauley Woodrow's injury is not serious.

The striker was forced off in the 54th minute of Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Wycombe with an apparent calf issue.

Another spell on the sidelines would be cruel on the former Fulham player, who had just hit form following a frustrating start to life with the Reds.

Having signed for the club on August 24, Woodrow suffered a muscle injury in one of his first few training sessions, delaying his debut until November 3.

The 24-year-old has since then struck up a flourishing strike partnership with Kieffer Moore and netted five goals in seven games.

And Stendel is hopeful Woodrow could be back for next weekend's showdown with League One leaders Portsmouth at Oakwell.

"We want to change the formation and he was a little bit injured in his calf," Stendel said.

"We want to see him next week. His performance was not the best like all players on the pitch. I hope he can play."

The Reds have let their high standards slip in the last couple of weeks, with back-to-back away defeats halting their promotion drive.

They were beaten 4-2 by Sunderland and, having seen off Southend in the FA Cup and lost on penalties to Manchester City Under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy, suffered more disappointment at Wycombe.

Those poor results have seen the Tykes fall to fifth in the table, six points off second-placed Luton, although they have a game in hand.

If the Christmas schedule was not hectic enough, with five fixtures before New Year's Day, what makes things even harder is that they are all against sides in the top eight.

Pompey, Peterborough and Charlton visit Oakwell while the Tykes also travel to Blackpool and Luton.

And Stendel has told Barnsley to shape up if they are to stay in touch.

"It’s also important to listen to what the players say about this performance, it’s very sad and disappointing but we need an explanation for this performance," the German added.

"Next week we need 100 per cent to turn around and we want to win against the top of the table next week. We will work this week to do it. I think we can do it.

"We know December is a decisive month where we play a lot of teams near the top of the table, our task and my task is to concentrate on us and make sure we are ready for next week."