Paul Heckingbottom blasts 'shocking' Barnsley defending in defeat to Bolton Wanderers

Frustrated Paul Heckingbottom admitted his Barnsley side struggled at both ends of the pitch as the Reds lost 3-1 to relegation-threatened Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium.

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Madine scored two first-half goals, including a penalty, before Mark Little's first goal for the Trotters after 69 minutes made the game safe. Tom Bradshaw's penalty had briefly restored parity for the visitors.

"You get what you deserved," said Heckingbottom. "The three goals we gave away were shocking. They will be delighted, of course they will.

'We have had 13 shots in the second half, six on target and missed them. That's why we have lost.

"We were wasteful at one end, when we were on top and naive at the other end conceding the goals.

"We are still the team that dominated Hull at home and lost 1-0 somehow.

"We follow that up at Hillsborough when Sheffield Wednesday dominated us in the first half and go 1-0 up. But we show energy, determination and enthusiasm in the second half to get a draw.

"We played Burton away the game after, gave shocking goals away like that but then we score four ourselves

"The problem is we can't always rely on scoring four goals to win a game. We either have to change the mentality of the players or change the players."