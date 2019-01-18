One in and one out at Barnsley as George Moncur heads for Luton Town and winger joins from Yeovil Town 

Barnsley have signed Yeovil winger Jordan Green after letting George Moncur leave for League One promotion rivals Luton.

Green has jumped up a division to join the Tykes on a two-and-a-half-year contract, with the club holding the option of extending it by a further 12 months.

The 23-year-old has scored four goals for the Glovers this season, including the winner at Mansfield in his final appearance last Saturday.

Head coach Daniel Stendel was keen to add width to his squad after midfielder Brad Potts, who could operate out wide, left for Preston earlier this month.

Barnsley chief executive Gauthier Ganaye told the club's official website: “Jordan is an excellent signing for the club.

"Having spoken at length with Daniel about this position, we knew what we wanted to add.

"Jordan brings a huge amount of pace and has a direct view on football where he wants to attack and beat his defender to get to the box.

"This adds competition for places with Jordan, as he is coming here hungry to make his way to the starting XI.

“We’re pleased to welcome him to the club, I hope the fans get to see him in action very soon.”

Green's arrival came shortly after Barnsley sold Moncur to Luton for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder, who was out of contract in the summer, joined from Colchester in 2016 and made 78 appearances in total, including 27 for Stendel's side this season.

However, he was not prepared to sign a new deal at Oakwell, so the Tykes have cashed in.

Ganaye added: “We have been in discussions with George’s representatives for a while, but it became very clear that he was not willing to sign a new contract.

“With six months remaining on his deal, it means you have to make a decision on his future.

“As well as that, he did not feature much over the course of the season, so this is a good deal for the club and the player.

“George wanted to increase his playing time and he moves back to the south of England, closer to his family.

“We wish him the very best of luck in the rest of his career, he has been a great character to have at the club.”