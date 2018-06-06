New Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel is aiming high in ‘new era’ at Oakwell

New Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel is adamant there is a “clear pathway to success” at the club.

The former Hannover 96 manager signed a two-year-deal with the Reds on Tuesday, motivated by the club’s ambition to succeed.

And following his shock appointment at Oakwell, with a number of leading managers missing out on the job, Stendel has been tasked with winning promotion back to the Championship.

“It’s really important to want to be successful, but if you only want to be and don’t have a plan of how to be, it won’t work,” stressed Stendel.

“But at Barnsley there is a plan, that is very clear and it becomes a pathway to success. I’ve got the view that the way in which I want to reach success, is mirrored by the people in charge. That is really important and made my decision an easy one.”

Stendel added: “Over the last couple of days I got the feeling that the responsible people within the club have the same vision about playing the game as I have.

“I get the overall feeling that everything is fitting together, we’re all thinking in the same direction and that was a main reason for me signing. I’m fully motivated and excited to get going, I am ready to meet the players and fans during pre-season.

“I am very happy to join Barnsley FC and I am happy with the faith, trust and belief shown to me from everyone here in advance of me starting the role.”

The Reds were relegated from the Championship on the last day of last season following a 4-1 away loss to Derby County at Pride Park.

And following that defeat former Portuguese boss Jose Morais was given his marching orders after just 79 miserable days in charge.

Nigel Clough, Simon Grayson, Mick McCarthy and Gareth Ainsworth were just a few of the managers linked with the job.

But the club opted for Strendel in what Reds’ chief executive Gauthier Ganaye says will herald a “new era” at Oakwell.

“This is a new era and one we hope will be an exciting one for everyone connected to Barnsley Football Club,” said Ganaye.

“We’ve identified that the counter-press has been used by the most successful teams in the world and Daniel is one of the best coaches at doing that.

“The whole Board of Directors at the Club were involved during the process of appointing Daniel in his role.

“We identified him as a candidate as he’s a coach that has a style of play that matches the mentality of club and town, it’s attacking with flair and high intensity designed to press the opposition.

“As well as the style, Daniel has the philosophy of using and developing younger players which fits perfectly in our model too.

“I look forward to Daniel moving over here and beginning his hard work as well as showing his enthusiastic personality to the town!”

Stendel will start his new job on July 1 with his backroom staff announced in the next few days.