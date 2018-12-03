Mike Bahre is a great all-rounder for Barnsley, says boss

Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel has hailed the impact of Mike Bahre and insists he will not listen to any criticism of his winger.

Bahre grabbed his first goal in a Reds shirt in Saturday's 4-2 FA Cup win over Southend in what was his 16th appearance.

That record has come under some scrutiny given the goals that have arrived from other areas of the pitch this season, but Stendel is in no mood to take any notice.

The German is a big fan of his compatriot and pushed the transfer window at the end of the August to the wire in order to bring the winger to Oakwell.

Stendel said: “He is not really a scorer, but he is an important player for us.

“He cannot only play in the offence, also in the defence, and both together. It is important for us. “He can make things that not every player can do, but it is important he sometimes scores.

“We need goals to win games and his performance in the last games I am satisfied with. I am not interested what people on the outside of the pitch say.

“We win the game and the player plays good is OK for me.

“He worked very hard for success, for a good performance.

“Every game when he plays I am happy that he can score. He is happy and his mate's happy. It is good for him for the next games.”

Bahre admits it has taken him time to adapt to the English game following his move from Hannover, both in terms of the physicality of it and the volume of games.

He said: “It has not been easy because I am not sued to playing so many games, but now I'm in the team and used to playing and used to the power and speed of English football.

“I have shown many times what I can do but there is still much more than I have shown.

“I like it because every player who plays football wants to play and not just train. It's different than Germany. My body felt tired a couple of weeks ago, but I think it is better than in other countries, you train to play.”

The Reds' relenting schedule continues tomorrow night when they face Manchester City Under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy at Oakwell (7.30).