McCarthy: Reds takeover is ‘exciting’

Defender Jason McCarthy insists the club’s takeover is exciting for everyone involved at Barnsley.

Chinese billionaire Chien Lee’s consortium finally completed a deal to purchase 80 per cent of the club earlier this week.

The Reds have a pot of money to spend in January, but the consistent message from all is the policy will remain the same and the new owners will not be doing “anything crazy” in terms of splashing the cash.

And former Southampton defender McCarthy said: “It’s exciting times at the club. It’s welcome news because I think it’s been simmering for a while now.

“If you ask any fan it’s a good thing, but it hasn’t really affected us as players.

“If you look at the club’s success over the last couple of years it’s been gradual.

“There’s been a good, steady plan and by the sounds of it, the new owners are going to carry that on and add to it.

“There are good signs and promising signs for the club and it’s just exciting to have new ownership in.

“It’s going to have a good, positive vibe about the place and it’s exciting for everyone involved.”

One of the main factors which persuaded the owners to invest is the Reds’ story of a homegrown manager - in the form of Paul Heckingbottom - leading the club back to the Championship.

McCarthy added: “I suspect for any new ownership it’s a draw. It’s unique, Barnsley having a great manager and the fact that he’s been here for ages.

“He played for the club, he was born in the town as well so it’s unique. You don’t really get stuff like that at many clubs.”

The Reds stopped the rot after a worrying run of defeats last week with a point at Brentford, and will be trying to build on that today when they travel to Fulham.

McCarthy said: “It was really important to get that point, and the clean sheet as well.

“That defensive performance was really promising, and we want to take that into this game now.

“Now we want to also improve at the other end of the pitch and start scoring some goals as well.

“Fulham have got some match winners but we never focus too much on them. It’s all about what we have to do to win the game.”