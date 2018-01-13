Match Report: Barnsley 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - Reds dig in to hold off Championship high-fliers

Have your say

Barnsley gave a terrific account of themselves as they gave as good as they got against runaway Championship leaders Wolves.

Paul Heckingbottom's side gave the visitors plenty of headaches as they secured a hugely creditable goalless draw.

Both sides created and missed a number of chances, particularly in the second half.

The visitors, as expected, opened impressively at Oakwell and home 'keeper Adam Davies was busy early on.

He was twice forced to save smartly from marauding midfielder Romain Saiss.

The Reds' first chance fell Adam Hammill's way, as his well-struck shot was comfortably gathered by John Ruddy.

Back came Wolves, with Leo Bonatini twisting and turning menacingly before letting fly with a shot that drifted narrowly wide.

Shortly before the interval the Reds came close to breaking the deadlock. Stevie Mallan whipped in a terrific cross from the flank, but Ethan Pinnock could only direct an effort off target from close range.

Wolves were denied by a linesman's flag just after the restart. Portuguese star Diogo Jota hammered home Helder Costa's cross, but was deemed to have been in an offside position.

The Reds responded by testing Ruddy again.

The Wolves 'keeper saved well to deny hard-working Barnsley midfielder Stevie Mallan.

The Reds were matching Wolves stride for stride, though they almost conceded in the 72nd minute when Bonatini fired wildly over the top from inside the box.

Three minutes later Jota smashed a pile-driver against the crossbar, and the Reds could breathe again.

Sub George Moncur fluffed the Reds' best chance of grabbing an unlikely late victory, though they had done themselves great credit throughout the 90 minutes.

Barnsley (4-3-3): Davies; Cavare, Pinnock, Lindsay, Yiadom; Potts, Gardner, Mallan (Thiam, 88); Hammill, Bradshaw (Moore, 66), Isgrove (Moncur, 46).

Subs not used: Townsend, McCarthy, Pearson, Brown.

Wolves (3-4-3): Ruddy; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Saiss, Neves (N'Diaye, 90), Douglas; Costa (Cavaleiro, 64), Bonatini (Mir, 73), Jota.

Subs not used: Norris, Gibbs-White, Enobakhare, Hause.

Referee: Keith Stroud (Bournemouth).