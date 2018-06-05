Little-known German manager set to be announced as new Barnsley boss

Barnsley are closing in on their next manager – and German manager Daniel Stendel has emerged as the man for the job.

The Star understands that a new boss could be appointed within the next 48 hours.

The club had been understood to be deliberating between TWO managers from a string of applicants for the vacant Oakwell hotseat.

But it is believed Lendel is now the clear favourite to be handed the task of getting the club back into the Championship following last season’s relegation.

Former Reds boss Jose Morais was sacked following the club’s unwanted drop to League Club.

They have been without a manager since Morais and his staff were relieved of their duties on 6thMay after a 4-1 defeat to Derby County which condemned them to the dreaded drop.

But almost exactly a month after that forgettable day for many disappointed Reds fans, the club are set to announce Morais’ successive.

A number of leading names including Nigel Clough, Simon Grayson, Barnsley-born Mick McCarthy, Gareth Ainsworth, Danny Cowley, Academy boss Bobby Hassell and, perhaps surprisingly, former boss Paul Heckingbottom, have been linked with the job.

But it is understood that Stendel is now the leading contender to take over the reigns.

Former Barnsley midfielder and ex-Peterborough boss Grant McCann, admired by many Reds supporters, has also expressed his interest in the job.

But former Hannover 04 manager Lendel, who was sacked by the club in March 2017, has found himself at the top of the pecking order.

If Lendel did take over then it would be seen as a pretty left-field move from the South Yorkshire outfit, especially given the poor fortunes the club suffered under relative unknown Portuguese manager Morias during his ill-fated 79 days in charge.

McCann could be seen as a much safer option for many Reds fans, especially as he is widely-respected at the club.

But whatever happens the club are expected to announce Morais’ replacement this week.